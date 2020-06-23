Russia Holds Victory Day Military Parade

Germany.

The traditional Victory Day Parade was originally due to be held on May 9, but was postponed for more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrations went ahead despite Russia surpassing 600,000 cases of Covid-19 infections.

This year’s event is particularly important for President Vladimir Putin, who seeks a boost in popularity ahead of the upcoming constitutional referendum on extending his time in office.

Report by Avagninag.

