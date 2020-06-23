Global  

Russia Holds Victory Day Military Parade
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Russia Holds Victory Day Military Parade

Russia Holds Victory Day Military Parade

Germany.

The traditional Victory Day Parade was originally due to be held on May 9, but was postponed for more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrations went ahead despite Russia surpassing 600,000 cases of Covid-19 infections.

This year’s event is particularly important for President Vladimir Putin, who seeks a boost in popularity ahead of the upcoming constitutional referendum on extending his time in office.

Report by Avagninag.

