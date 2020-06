Jon Stewart Is Hopeful For A Better Future Amid Black Lives Matter Movement

Jon Stewart is back on TV, this time as the writer/director of the new comedy "Irresistible", a political satire starring Steve Carell and Rose Byrne as spin doctors in a small-town election.

Although he's focusing on the lighter side of politics in the show, the former late-night host admits the current events in the world have been heartbreaking to watch.