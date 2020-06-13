Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man City show support for Black Lives Matter
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Man City show support for Black Lives Matter

Man City show support for Black Lives Matter

Manchester City players and manager Pep Guardiola show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, to help "work together for a better and more equal future."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Kofi Kingston and Big E take the knee during WWE show in support of Black Lives Matter movement

WWE stars Kofi Kingston and Big E took a knee during SmackDown in solidarity with the Black Lives...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphWorldNewsJust Jared


News24.com | Marcelo takes knee after scoring for Real Madrid

Real Madrid defender Marcelo took the knee after scoring against Eibar in an apparent show of support...
News24 - Published

Arsenal unveil new shirts with Black Lives Matter message and NHS logo

Arsenal unveil new shirts with Black Lives Matter message and NHS logo The Gunners will wear a shirt showing their support of Black Lives Matter and UK healthcare workers...
Daily Star - Published



Tweets about this

adamthomasj

adam jones RT @BBCSportWales: ⚽ Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has backed his players who wish to show public support for the Black Lives Matter mov… 17 hours ago

pac_watson

Pac_Watson🤕🤒😷 RT @pac_watson: Join Tesla Employees Friday June 19th for a peaceful protest at the Tesla Plant as we March to City Hall in Celebration of… 18 hours ago

BBCSportWales

BBC Sport Wales ⚽ Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has backed his players who wish to show public support for the Black Lives Matte… https://t.co/NjaRwY856Z 19 hours ago

quaintrellesash

Sasha-Gay RT @shharine: Okay, community! Listen up: @sydanieee is an absolute gift to this city, both as an individual and as an artist/community wor… 22 hours ago

GoddardDonald

Don Goddard RT @Big_crusher1000: While Black Voters overwhelmingly vote Democrat My Jewish friends blindly support Democrat. They say Trump is an ant… 22 hours ago

Big_crusher1000

End Liberal White Guilt While Black Voters overwhelmingly vote Democrat My Jewish friends blindly support Democrat. They say Trump is an… https://t.co/STElInuYtu 22 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Black Lives Matter Holds Protest At Sacramento City Hall [Video]

Black Lives Matter Holds Protest At Sacramento City Hall

Protesters called for the city council to resume in-person meetings that allow for public comment.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:38Published
BLM Boise calls to 'defund the police,' mayor and police chief respond [Video]

BLM Boise calls to 'defund the police,' mayor and police chief respond

BLM Boise held a demonstration Tuesday to "defund the police." Meanwhile, the mayor and police chief respond.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:24Published
FOP wants more funding for Cincinnati police; activists want less [Video]

FOP wants more funding for Cincinnati police; activists want less

Local Fraternal Order of Police president Dan Hils said Tuesday afternoon that two weeks of protests showed that the department is worth an extra investment. Black Lives Matter activists, whose outrage..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:23Published