Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Patanjali didn't mention Covid drug in license application': Uttarakhand official
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:38s - Published
'Patanjali didn't mention Covid drug in license application': Uttarakhand official

'Patanjali didn't mention Covid drug in license application': Uttarakhand official

In a blow to Patanjali’s Coronil, an Ayurvedic medicine developed by Yoga guru Ramdev’s firm with alleged capacity to treat coronavirus disease, the Uttarakhand government has claimed on Wednesday that the license, issued to the Ayurveda products manufacturing company on June 12, pertained to the development of immunity boosters and not a medicinal cure for coronavirus.

The state government’s directorate of Ayurved and Unani services has said that it intends to issue a notice to Patanjali Ayurved over the issue, said officials.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Uttarakhand govt to send notice to Patanjali over coronavirus 'cure'

The Uttarakhand government is serving a notice to yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved for launching...
IndiaTimes - Published



Tweets about this