'Patanjali didn't mention Covid drug in license application': Uttarakhand official

In a blow to Patanjali’s Coronil, an Ayurvedic medicine developed by Yoga guru Ramdev’s firm with alleged capacity to treat coronavirus disease, the Uttarakhand government has claimed on Wednesday that the license, issued to the Ayurveda products manufacturing company on June 12, pertained to the development of immunity boosters and not a medicinal cure for coronavirus.

The state government’s directorate of Ayurved and Unani services has said that it intends to issue a notice to Patanjali Ayurved over the issue, said officials.