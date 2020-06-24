Heat At Grand Canyon Could Melt Shoes

In a tweet Monday, the Grand Canyon NPS showed how excessive heat can cause the glue holding hiking boots to melt, making the shoe fall apart.

This warning comes on top of additional concerns about extreme heat in the West.

Temperatures in the Grand Canyon are predicted to hit 112 degrees Fahrenheit Wednesday.

"Temperatures can be vastly different on ridges and mountains than down in canyons and valleys," says CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.

Much of the West is under a heat advisory this week as high temperatures bake the region.

High temperatures are coinciding with a wildfire season already made more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic.