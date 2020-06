Former Harrisonville High School coach charged with five counts of sexual contact with student Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:23s - Published 9 minutes ago Former Harrisonville High School coach charged with five counts of sexual contact with student A former Harrisonville High School teacher and coach has charged with several felony counts for sexual activity with a high school student in the summer of 2017, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday. 0

