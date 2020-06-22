Can Too Much Hand Sanitizer Harm Immune System? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Coronavirus Questions

Can I Hug A Family Member I Don't Live With? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Coronavirus QuestionsWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall answers coronavirus-related questions sent in by viewers.
Road-Tripping For Vacation? Here's How To Stay Safe During The PandemicThe novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has left many Americans reluctant to fly to their vacation destinations. According to Business Insider, RV sales are skyrocketing, and summer could see a..
Safety Tips for When You Return to the GymSafety Tips for When You Return to the Gym Boston University epidemiologist Ellie Murray says there is a "spectrum of risk" as businesses reopen. According to Murray, the biggest risk at the gym comes..