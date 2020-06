Airman Andrew Masiello surprises family after nine-month deployment

ALSO TONIGHT -- AHOMECOMING THATBROUGHT A FAMILY TOTEARS.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER JENNACALLARI WAS THEREAS THE AIR FORCEMEMBER FINALLYRETURNED TO HISFRIENDS ANDPARENTS.NINE LONG MONTHS..."THE LAST YEAR HASBEEN DEFINITELYWEIRD NOT SEEINGHIM."..THAT ARE FINALLYOVER..."I THINK IT'S GONNA BEAN EMOTIONAL DAYFOR EVERYBODY."..UNITED FLIGHT 3-8-2-6LANDING IN BUFFALO...THIS GROUP OF GUYS --NATS: "LET'S GO!!!"REUNITED WITH THEIRLONGTIME FRIEND.NATS: "WELCOME HOMEBUDDY!"ANDREW MASIELLOHAS BEEN IN THE AIRFORCE FOR SIX YEARS.HE WAS PLANNING ONGETTING OUT BUTBACK IN SEPTEMBER,HE VOLUNTEERED TOTAKE SOMEONE'S SLOTIN AN UPCOMINGDEPLOYMENT.

FOURDAYS BEFORE HE WASSCHEDULED TO COMEHOME, THINGSCHANGED.ANDREW: "A 6-MONTHDEPLOYMENT TURNEDINTO A 9-MONTHDEPLOYMENT WITH ALLTHIS COVID STUFF SOIT'S BEEN AROLLERCOASTER."AND IT'S WHY THISMOMENT IS ABLESSING.ANDREW: "I'D ALWAYSGET MY HOPES UP ANDI DIDN'T WANT TO GETMY HOPES UP BECAUSEI'D ALWAYS BE LETDOWN..

BUT I'M FINALLYHERE."JUST LOOK AT THEJOY..

THE PERFECTENDING TO A LONGJOURNEY... BUT THISSTORY DOESN'T ENDHERE BECAUSE ASURPRISE IS WAITINGON GRAND ISLAND ATTHE HOME OFANDREW'S PARENTS.ANDREW: "I HAVEN'TSEEN THEM SINCESEPTEMBER."A SURPRISEHOMECOMING THATANDREW AND HISFRIENDS HAVE KEPTSECRET.NATS ANDREW: "I'MJUST GONNA BACK ONTHE GARAGE DOORAND SHE'LL HAVE TOCOME OUT HERE."ANDREW'S PARENTSTHINK HE'S COMINGHOME IN LATE JULY...SO THIS WILL BE THESURPRISE OF ALIFETIME.ANDREW: "I THINK MYMOM IS GOING TO BEEXTREMELY SHOCKEDAND I CAN'T WAIT TOSEE THE LOOK ON HERFACE."HIS FRIENDS STANDWITH SIGNS ON THEWALKWAY WHILEANDREW WAITS FORTHE DOOR TO OPEN..WHEN IT FINALLYDOES..NATS OF SURPRISE..IT'S A HEARTWARMINGREUNION..NATS OF CRYING AND"WELCOME HOME"ANNALEA: "IT WAS THEPERFECT SURPRISE.MOTHER'S DAY WASVERY DIFFICULT ANDSO WAS FATHER'S DAY.IT'S BEEN A LONGYEAR."BUT ANDREW IS NOWHOME FOR GOOD -MAKING THESE HUGSTHAT MUCH MORESPECIAL.ANDREW: "I STILL FEELLIKE I'M GONNA WAKEUP IN THE MIDDLEEAST... IT'S GOOD TOBE HOME."NATS: MOM WHAT WASIT LIKE?ANNALEA:"INCREDIBLE..INCREDIBLE.

I MISSEDTHIS GUY SO MUCH."A FAMILY THAT'S ONCEAGAIN WHOLE ..

AND AMOMENT THEY'LLALWAYS REMEMBER.ON GRAND ISLAND,JENNA CALLARI, 7EYEWITNESS NEWS.AD LIB