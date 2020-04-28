FMPD searching for drive-by shooting suspect

MAKING MORE THAN THE MINIMUMSALARY.POLICE ARE ON THE LOOKOUTTONIGHT FOR A DRIVE-BY SHOOTINGSUSPECT IN FORT MYERS.THE WHOLE THING WAS CAUGHT ONVIDEO, AND TONIGHT, F-M-P-D HASRELEASED THAT FOOTAGE TO THEPUBLIC.FOX 4 REPORTER ROB MANCH IS ATTHE SCENE WHERE IT HAPPENED TOTELL US MORE.ROB?INTRO:The shooting happened right hereon Ford Street as two cars werepulling up to turn onto WinklerAvenue.And when the shooter startedfiring, a camera perched at theintersection down the streetcaught it all on video.PKG:You can see sparks flying as thedriver of one car fires at theother.In a period of 5 seconds, theshooter unloads 15 shots at thevictim.Then, as we follow the victim’scar, it swerves, trying to stayon the road.We learned the driver was latertaken to Gulf Coast MedicalCenter with non-life threateninginjuries."It’s just nice to know thatthey got video of it, which is abig difference."Kellyn Karr owns Karr Automotivejust down the street from wherethe shooting happened.He says, this isn’t the firsttime they’ve had violence in theneighborhood."We’ve had a shootout before,during the day, which weactually heard from here, andthat was pretty unsettling andthe police presence was prettyrapid."Karr says, this new incidentmakes two shootings here in thepast year.I asked him what he’d like tosee from police."Constant patrols is nice.

Just to see the police presence, just to know there's cops driving by." The best shot of the shooter's car comes at the very end of the video, right before he drives out of the frame. Karr says, he hopes this picture can help police track down the suspect to keep his neighborhood safer. Police are asking the public for help in tracking that shooter down.