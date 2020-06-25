Students in Catonsville took on the mantle to fight racial injustice with a focus on the education system on Wednesday night.

Young people in Baltimore County push for changes in the classroom

THEY'RE BATTLING PROBLEMS OFRACIAL INJUSTICE WITHIN THEEDUCATIONAL SYSTEM.

WMAR2NEWSTHE YOUNG LEADERS ABOUT WHATTHEY WANT TO SEE DONE.Take pkg The walk fromCatonsville Elementary schoolto the high school.

NatsSymbolic of the journey of anAfrican American student inthe Baltimore County Schoolsystem.

Briana WhitehurstCatonsville High Schoolstudent 17:11:3━17:11:40“Iwould speak out on random nonblack people saying the n wordjust walking past.

Ithurtful and they donunderstand.“ Taylor HolmesCatonsville High SchoolStudent 16:28:5━16:29:06“Imyself have been stopped inthe hallway and questionedabout if Ithe hallway when the brightyellow hall pass is openly inmy hand.

Where as whitestudents in the same hallwaywithout pass in hand walk bywithout any issue” One by onestudents told their storiesand shared what they wanteducation to look like.Deborah Tadesse CatonsvilleHigh School class of 202016:24:3━16:24:52“This isnagainst advanced placementclasses but for the easieraccessibility to resources toget to those classes.

Thisisnsystem but for fixing thecurriculum so we can learnmore than slavery and MartinLuther King Jr” The crowdfilled with students,graduates AND communitymembers from different racesand backgrounds.

Steven HookCatonsville High SchoolStudent 16:12:1━16:12:29“Today is not a time for whitestudents to swoope in and savethe day.

Today is not a timefor me to act like I know whatit feels like to be a studentof color.

Today is a time forblack voices to be amplifiedand a time to demand realchange in our country but morespecifically in our school”They set up a table toregister anyone over the ageof 16 to vote.

Nusrat TusiCatonsville High Schoolstudent 17:13:5━17:14:06“Iregister to vote today.

I feellike America has forgottenwhat it means to vote.

Assomeone who wasnand has the right to vote Iunderstand the impact I havein my hand with just onegesture” THEY'RE Asking forall teachers to have biastraining, AND FOR more AfricanAmerican staff IN THEDISTRICT.

THEY ALSO WANTpolice taken out of schoolsand to dive deeper intoAfrican American history andculture in school.

BethlehemAlexander Wolde CatonsvilleHigh School student17:09:1┃:09:28“We alsoentrust that a lot of theadults here will take the timeto email our school.

Demandthese things because we havebeen emailing them.

We havebeen talking to them and itlike talking to a wall”Ending with 8 minutes and 46seconds of silence.

Youngpeople CRYING OUT FOR CHANGE━hoping they are heard.

