WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

Showers, then a chance ofshowers and thunderstorms after2pm.

Partly sunny, with a highnear 84.

Calm wind becomingsouth around 5 mph in theafternoon.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

ThursdayNight A chance of showers andthunderstorms before 8pm.Partly cloudy, with a lowaround 64.

South wind around 5mph becoming calm in theevening.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

FridaySunny, with a high near 86.Light west wind increasing to5 to 9 mph in the morning.Winds could gust as high as 20mph.

Friday Night Partlycloudy, with a low around 67.West wind around 5 mphbecoming calm after midnight.Saturday A slight chance ofshowers and thunderstorms.Mostly sunny, with a high near91.

Chance of precipitation is20%.

Saturday Night Mostlycloudy, with a low around 73.Sunday A chance of showers andthunderstorms. Partly sunny,with a high near 88.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.

SundayNight Mostly cloudy, with alow around 70.

Monday A chanceof showers and thunderstorms.Mostly sunny, with a high near87.

Chance of precipitation is30%.

Monday Night Partlycloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday A chance of showersand thunderstorms. Mostlysunny, with a high near 84.Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy,with a low around 66.
Wednesday A chance of showersand thunderstorms. Partlysunny, with a high near 81.Chance of precipitation is30%.