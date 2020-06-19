WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

|
Showers, then a chance ofshowers and thunderstorms after2pm.
Partly sunny, with a highnear 84.
Calm wind becomingsouth around 5 mph in theafternoon.
Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.
ThursdayNight A chance of showers andthunderstorms before 8pm.Partly cloudy, with a lowaround 64.
South wind around 5mph becoming calm in theevening.
Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.
FridaySunny, with a high near 86.Light west wind increasing to5 to 9 mph in the morning.Winds could gust as high as 20mph.
Friday Night Partlycloudy, with a low around 67.West wind around 5 mphbecoming calm after midnight.Saturday A slight chance ofshowers and thunderstorms.Mostly sunny, with a high near91.
Chance of precipitation is20%.
Saturday Night Mostlycloudy, with a low around 73.Sunday A chance of showers andthunderstorms. Partly sunny,with a high near 88.
Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.
SundayNight Mostly cloudy, with alow around 70.
Monday A chanceof showers and thunderstorms.Mostly sunny, with a high near87.
Chance of precipitation is30%.
Monday Night Partlycloudy, with a low around 68.Tuesday A chance of showersand thunderstorms. Mostlysunny, with a high near 84.Chance of precipitation is 30%.Tuesday Night Partly cloudy,with a low around 66.Wednesday A chance of showersand thunderstorms. Partlysunny, with a high near 81.Chance of precipitation is30%.
