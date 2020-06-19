Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mayor Peduto Calls For Equity
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Mayor Peduto Calls For Equity
The Pittsburgh mayor says this moment calls for more than just police reform.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mayor Bill Peduto Issues Response To Police Reform Demands [Video]

Mayor Bill Peduto Issues Response To Police Reform Demands

Last week, the Black Activist and Organizer Collective delivered a list of demands to Mayor Peduto, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:46Published
Mayor Bill Peduto Responds To 12 Demands [Video]

Mayor Bill Peduto Responds To 12 Demands

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has responded to a list of 12 demands for police reform from the "Black Activist and Organizer Collective."

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:23Published
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Calls For Change To State Law So Body Camera Footage Can Be Immediately Made Public [Video]

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Calls For Change To State Law So Body Camera Footage Can Be Immediately Made Public

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is calling for changes to state law to make it easier for city officials to publicly release footage from body cameras.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:27Published