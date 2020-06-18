Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mayor Bill Peduto Issues Response To Police Reform Demands
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Mayor Bill Peduto Issues Response To Police Reform Demands

Mayor Bill Peduto Issues Response To Police Reform Demands

Last week, the Black Activist and Organizer Collective delivered a list of demands to Mayor Peduto, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

PittsburghPG

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto said he will ask city council to form a permanent LGBT commission to advise the city o… https://t.co/tel5DDf9n0 5 days ago

JimmyMa31283474

Jimmy Mason RT @KDKA: CLIMATE CHANGE: Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says climate change is one of the key issues in the 2020 presidential race. https://… 6 days ago

JonDelano

Jon Delano KDKA Pittsburgh Mayor @billpeduto says climate change is one of the key issues in the 2020 presidential race, but Trump… https://t.co/23Lxe8rO8L 6 days ago

KDKA

KDKA CLIMATE CHANGE: Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says climate change is one of the key issues in the 2020 presidential… https://t.co/X3DOp1crQx 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mayor Bill Peduto Responds To 12 Demands [Video]

Mayor Bill Peduto Responds To 12 Demands

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has responded to a list of 12 demands for police reform from the "Black Activist and Organizer Collective."

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:23Published
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Calls For Change To State Law So Body Camera Footage Can Be Immediately Made Public [Video]

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Calls For Change To State Law So Body Camera Footage Can Be Immediately Made Public

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is calling for changes to state law to make it easier for city officials to publicly release footage from body cameras.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:27Published
City Council Considers More Police Reform Bills [Video]

City Council Considers More Police Reform Bills

The New York City Council is expected to vote today on three more police reform bills following some major changes announced earlier this week by the mayor and police commissioner. Meanwhile, the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:12Published