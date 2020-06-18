Mayor Bill Peduto Issues Response To Police Reform Demands
Last week, the Black Activist and Organizer Collective delivered a list of demands to Mayor Peduto, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.
Mayor Bill Peduto Responds To 12 DemandsPittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has responded to a list of 12 demands for police reform from the "Black Activist and Organizer Collective."
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Calls For Change To State Law So Body Camera Footage Can Be Immediately Made PublicPittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is calling for changes to state law to make it easier for city officials to publicly release footage from body cameras.
