Mayor Bill Peduto Issues Response To Police Reform Demands

Last week, the Black Activist and Organizer Collective delivered a list of demands to Mayor Peduto, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

KDKA CLIMATE CHANGE: Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says climate change is one of the key issues in the 2020 presidential… https://t.co/X3DOp1crQx 6 days ago

Jon Delano KDKA Pittsburgh Mayor @billpeduto says climate change is one of the key issues in the 2020 presidential race, but Trump… https://t.co/23Lxe8rO8L 6 days ago

Jimmy Mason RT @KDKA : CLIMATE CHANGE: Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says climate change is one of the key issues in the 2020 presidential race. https://… 6 days ago

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto said he will ask city council to form a permanent LGBT commission to advise the city o… https://t.co/tel5DDf9n0 5 days ago