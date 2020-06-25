Friendly Galapagos penguin comes face to face with swimmer

Galapagos penguins are a very unique animal.

They have adapted for life near the equator, being able to survive in a near tropical environment.

Typically, we expect to see them in habitats that are covered in ice, such as the south pole.

They are actually found in the colder points in South Africa as well.

But life near the equator is not ideal for them for many reasons.

The Galapagos Islands have a very unique climate that occurs due to the convergence of three powerful ocean currents.

The Cromwell Current brings cooler water to the area, along with a supply of the fish and animals that are found in those cooler regions.

This penguin is able to thrive on Isabela Island because there is an ample supply of mullets and sardines, the fish makes up most of the penguin's diet.

There are thousands of penguins on Isabela Island, and many populations one a few of the other, nearby islands.

The Galapagos penguin is the second smallest species of this bird, reaching a height of less than 50cm (19 inches) and weinging only 2.5 kg (6lb).

Penguins are adorable characters and to be able to come this close to one is simply amazing!