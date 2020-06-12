Tommy Lee credits Ozzy Osbourne for Motley Crue's success

Tommy Lee credits Ozzy Osbourne for Motley Crue's success The 'Girls, Girls, Girls' group's drummer has insisted that without the heavy metal legend taking a chance on them and inviting them to be the support act on his 1984 'Bark at the Moon Tour', he doubts they would have had international stardom.

Speaking to Apple Music's Travis Mills, Tommy said: After the support run, Motley's single 'Looks That Kill' shot up the charts, with the track spending a total of 10 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US.