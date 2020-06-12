Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tommy Lee credits Ozzy Osbourne for Motley Crue's success
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Tommy Lee credits Ozzy Osbourne for Motley Crue's success

Tommy Lee credits Ozzy Osbourne for Motley Crue's success

Tommy Lee credits Ozzy Osbourne for Motley Crue's success The 'Girls, Girls, Girls' group's drummer has insisted that without the heavy metal legend taking a chance on them and inviting them to be the support act on his 1984 'Bark at the Moon Tour', he doubts they would have had international stardom.

Speaking to Apple Music's Travis Mills, Tommy said: Speaking to Apple Music's Travis Mills, Tommy said: Speaking to Apple Music's Travis Mills, Tommy said: After the support run, Motley's single 'Looks That Kill' shot up the charts, with the track spending a total of 10 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tommy Lee ends radio chat over best s*x question [Video]

Tommy Lee ends radio chat over best s*x question

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee quickly ended a chat with Australia's Moonman in the Morning co-host Jess Eva on Thursday when she asked him which of his former girlfriends and wives was best in bed.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Tommy Lee laid down drums on Post Malone's new song named after him [Video]

Tommy Lee laid down drums on Post Malone's new song named after him

Tommy Lee not only got a song named after him and an ode to his rock 'n' roll lifestyle, but he also laid down the drums on Post Malone's new song.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:02Published