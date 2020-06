Standoff underway in Kansas City as someone fires at police in 5700 block of E. 27th Street Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:57s - Published 6 hours ago Standoff underway in Kansas City as someone fires at police in 5700 block of E. 27th Street Standoff underway in Kansas City as someone fires at police in 5700 block of E. 27th Street 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend OKAY.THANKS SO MUCH FOR FOLLOWINGBREAKING NEWS THIS MORNING KID.THE ROADS ARE CLOSED DOWN ASPOLICE AROUND SOMEONE WHO THEYSAY WAS SHOOTING AT THAT CAMESOON A MARTIN AUGUSTINE LIVENEAR 27TH AND VAN BRUNT WITH THELATEST UPDATE MARTIN.HEY, GOOD MORNING, ROB.IT’S THE LAST FEW MINUTES.WE’VE LEARNED THAT THIS ALLSTARTED AS A DOMESTIC ARGUMENTAN ARGUMENT BETWEEN MAN AND TWOWOMEN IN A HOME IN THE 5700BLOCK OF EAST 27TH STREET NOW,I’LL STEP OUT OF THE WAY HEREAND YOU CAN SEE LISA BLOCKTHINGS OFF HERE AT 27TH AND VANBRUNT THE ACTUAL SITE OF THEINCIDENT A FEW BLOCKS TO THEEAST POLICE TELLING US THAT THEYWERE CALLED OUT THERE.SOMEBODY CALLED 9-1-1 SAYINGTHAT THERE’S A SHOT WAS FIREDAND INDEED.MAN HAD FIRED HIS GUN AT THOSETWO WOMEN WHEN THE ARGUMENTREACHED A VERY VIOLENT CLIMAXPOLICE GOT TO THE SCENE.SAW THE MAN AND TWO WOMENOUTSIDE OF THE HOME POLICEAPPROACHED THE MAN TO TRY ANDDEESCALATE EVERYTHING THAT MANTHEN TURNED AROUND AND POINTEDHIS GUN AT POLICE FIRED DID NOTHIT ANYBODY O OF THOSE POLICEOFFICERS RETURNED FIRE DID NOTHIT THE MAN MAN THEN RETREATEDINTO HIS HOME AND THAT’S WHEREWE ARE RIGHT NOW DETECTIVES ARETALKING TO THE TWO WOMEN BOTHADULT WOMEN ADULT MALE.THAT’S THE ONLY APPROXIMATION OFAGE HAVE ON THE THREE PEOPLETHAT ARE INVOLVED POLICE HAVETHAT HOUSE SURROUNDED NOW,THERE’S A NEGOTIATOR OUT THEIRTEAM OF NEGOTIATORS TRYING TOCOMMUNICATE WITH THE MAN INSIDETO GET HIM JUST TO GIVE UPPEACEFULLY POLICE SAY THEY WILLDO THIS ALL DAY IF THEY HAVE TOTHEY DON’T WANT TO RUSH ANYTHINGHERE NOW A COUPLE OF NUANCES ONTHIS INVESTIGATION VERY QUICKLYBECAUSE A POLICE OFFICER FIREDHIS WEAPON THE MISSOURI STATEHIGHWAY PATROL WILL SEN A TEAMOF INVESTIGATORS TO INVESTIGATETHAT ELEMENT OF THIS SITUATIONPOINVESTIGATE THE ASSAULT ON THETWO WOMEN NEGOTIATORS HAVECONTINUED TO WORK FROM THEKANSAS CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT TOTRY AND BRING THI TO A SAFERESOLUTION AND IT MAY BE A WHILEBEFORE STREETS OPEN UP AROUNDHERE REP







Tweets about this DomesticGunViolence [2020/06/24] Man assaults two women during domestic incident, fires shots at responding police, escapes out back do… https://t.co/XVDZPs2mXW 2 hours ago Kris Ketz Standoff scene cleared in Kansas City after someone fires at police in 5700 block of E. 27th Street https://t.co/7odydxZWbV 4 hours ago GVAU Shooting near the 5700 block of East 27th St in Kansas City, Missouri, with no injuries https://t.co/ihgs6m5EdV 5 hours ago KMBC Standoff scene cleared in Kansas City after someone fires at police in 5700 block of E. 27th Street https://t.co/OUdEoFmsDp 6 hours ago Coily Spring-Sprite RT @kmbc: Standoff underway after suspect fires at Kansas City Police https://t.co/fbSzn7IG8B 9 hours ago MagicalUnicorns Artist RT @KCTV5: #BREAKING: Standoff underway after person fires shots at Kansas City police near 27th Street and Van Brunt Blvd. Live reports co… 9 hours ago KMBC Standoff underway after suspect fires at Kansas City Police https://t.co/fbSzn7IG8B 10 hours ago KCTV5 News #BREAKING: Standoff underway after person fires shots at Kansas City police near 27th Street and Van Brunt Blvd. Li… https://t.co/omkyHfC1eV 10 hours ago

