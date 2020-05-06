Rebecca Long-Bailey sacked by Sir Keir Starmer in anti-Semitism row
Rebecca Long-Bailey has been sacked from Labour’s shadow cabinet after sharing an article containing an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.
Glynis Fisher RT @paulwaugh: .@Keir_Starmer has sacked @RLong_Bailey
https://t.co/JgbqbuCZkE 3 seconds ago
Yoohoo! RT @larymary60: Rebecca Long Bailey sacked by KS for sharing A/S conspiracy Article ffs, the BOD is running this stinking Party!!!!!!!!! 4 seconds ago
Disraeli Rascal RT @MsJulieLenarz: Leading Corbynites are out on Twitter defending Long-Bailey.
They never had an interest in tackling Antisemitism. They… 5 seconds ago
Michelle 💚 💙 #JoinAUnion #BlackLivesMatter RT @evolvepolitics: Many are praising Keir Starmer's sacking of Rebecca Long-Bailey as proof that he has a "zero tolerance" approach to ant… 7 seconds ago
Tahir Bin Hussain #Forensic in'it! RT @ShabbirLakha: The swiftness of Rebecca Long-Bailey being sacked for retweeting an article - with zero racist content in it - after the… 8 seconds ago
Rob Johnson RT @Socialist_Chris: Today, Rebecca Long Bailey was sacked for sharing an article in which Maxine Peake, now smeared as an anti-semite, dar… 9 seconds ago
Carol D RT @stephenkb: Quick bit on RBL's sacking and what happens next: https://t.co/03at2rSQNP 18 seconds ago
John Clarke https://t.co/g0OLmW2xJO
This is utterly monstrous but I do have to say that the left in #Labour should have moved a… https://t.co/pFkSJO1edP 20 seconds ago
