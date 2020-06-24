Keanu Reeves returns to The Matrix 4 set
Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have returned to the set of The Matrix 4 following the Covid-19 lockdown.
🇨🇦🍁Cheryl🍁🇨🇦CANADA🍁🇨🇦 Keanu Reeves returns to The Matrix 4 set https://t.co/hQ8kXHnBLf 3 hours ago
𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐡𝐚 #KeanuReeves will be soon starting work on #Matrix4 while his girlfriend #AlexandraGrant is still around him in Ber… https://t.co/FZSCpDofkX 4 hours ago
News18 Movies #KeanuReeves will be soon starting work on #Matrix4 while his girlfriend #AlexandraGrant is still around him in Ber… https://t.co/u36ngwb6Re 4 hours ago
kyle collins RT @movieweb: Keanu Reeves Returns to 'The Matrix 4' Set with Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris https://t.co/5tkrzhfHnk 4 hours ago
Ralph Barton John Keanu Reeves returns to The Matrix 4 set https://t.co/u0Rf7W6qCk 5 hours ago
Totty Johnson #KeanuReeves returns to The #Matrix4 set https://t.co/GSuSlQmxxN 5 hours ago
MSN NZ Keanu Reeves returns to The Matrix 4 set https://t.co/ZWhy4GOd5U 5 hours ago
💥PRADEEP ROSHAN💥హృతిక్ వీరాభిమాని RT @pinkvilla: #Matrix4: #KeanuReeves returns to the sets and begins shooting with #CarrieAnneMoss and #NeilPatrickHarris https://t.co/Vzj4… 7 hours ago