Coronavirus Surge

The us hit a new record overnight , more than 45- thousand were diagnosed with coronavirus wednesday

Funding for testing.

Nbc's tracie potts has what you need to know.

:00 :42 the u-s hit a new record overnight: more than 45-thousand people were diagnosed with coronavirus wednesday... the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

(shalala nastot, "this is shocking.") 23 states have seen an increase in the last two weeks.

(sot: dr. leana wen/ emergency physician) "we're not even testing all those individuals who have the infection."

The south and western u-s, where states are starting to reopen early, are taking the biggest hits.

There are record cases and hospitalizations in florida, arizona and texas.

Houston could run out of icu beds in two weeks.

The state's governor calls it a massive outbreak.

He's urging people to stay inside.

(sot: gov.

Greg abbott/ (r) texas) "there's never a reason for you to have to leave your home unless you need to go out."

Florida and michigan are seeing a rise in new cases among young adults.

(sot: dr. anthony fauci/ niaid) "...the kind of people that you see go out, feel pent up, go out to a bar, go out to a crowd, and don't wear a mask."

New york, new jersey and connecticut which one led the nation - are on the decline.

They're requiring visits from the latest hotspots to quarantine for two weeks.

It's part of a worldwide spike: (sot: dr. tedros adhanom/ who director general) "we expect to reach a total of 10 million cases within the next week."

The cdc predicts the u-s could reach 150-thousand deaths in the



