Colin Cowherd: There's no question that Zion Williamson will be the next face of the NBA
An NBA executive recently said that Zion Williamson is going to 'shock' the NBA when it returns this summer.
Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that and why he thinks there's no doubt he will be the next face of the league.
