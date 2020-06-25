Pet of the Week: Ozzy and Boogie

Accepts compensation, surrenders the right to any future litigation against epstein's estate.

Sot: welcome back to newswatch 12 midday and meet our dog pet of the week, ozzy.

Ozzy is one big fluffy "canine kid" who is definitely a people-lover!

Ozzy is a 2 year old australian shepherd/border collie mix with some pretty good manners for a young guy.

He already knows how to sit, shake and take treats gently, of which he gets plenty.

With encouragement, proper diet and exercise, ozzy could easily get down to his best weight and have a great time on trails or maybe a little agility fun.

He'd be oh-so happy to share the couch and a movie with you!

In fact, you should know that ozzy has been dubbed "mr. happy" at the shelter since he grins and wiggles all over when he gets attention.

The next wonderful companion animal and our cat pet of the week is boogie, a pretty all black 6 year old cat with gold eyes and an independent nature.

She has been though plenty of changes recently, and that's not easy for kitties, so she can be shy.

Not easy for kitties, so she can be shy.

She is a terrific companion animal for that person who really knows cat-nature, and enjoys the process of giving her confidence through patience and understanding.

She loves a tall cat-tree or a sunny window ledge to enjoy watching the world around her.

After perching, she can be encouraged to come down and share a little peaceful attention.

So finding a home without energetic children and dogs to continue that care, would be best for boogie.

Boogie has an admirer who knows that black cats are actually good luck, so her adoption fee has generously been prepaid.

If you think she's the feline-girl you've been looking for, make an appointment to meet her!

The shelter would like to put out a call for current donation needs.

If you can help, the "fur kids" would be so grateful.

Here are some of the things on the list: canned food, pate-style for both cats and kittens; dry food for kittens only; pumpkin supplement "firmup" or psyllium husk.

And for dogs, collars of all sizes & pigs ears or hoof chew treats no rawhide, please.

For those who need low-cost vaccinations, the monthly shot clinic has resumed, drive-in style, and the next one will be in july.

The ongoing-online fund-raiser events continue.

Big thanks go out to all the dedicated animal-lovers in the kdrv audience for continuing support as we respect the pandemic protocols with no in-person large fundraising events.

