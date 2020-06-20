Global  

John Bolton on the relationship between Johnson and Trump
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:13s - Published
In an interview on tonight's Channel 4 News, John Bolton, who served as President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor from April 2018 to September 2019, said the election of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister heralded a positive "sea change" in the UK's relationship with Mr Trump.

Mr Bolton suggested Mr Johnson's appointment had a positive effect on Mr Trump as the President "can't distinguish between his personal relationships" and the "state of the national relationships between two countries".

