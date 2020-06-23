Global  

CBS Evening News Anchor Norah O'Donnell Previews Interview With John Bolton
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 04:22s - Published
On Tuesday's CBS Evening News, anchor Norah O'Donnell will have her interview with President Donald Trump's former national security advisor John Bolton.

O'Donnell spoke to CBS2's Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson about the interview.

