CBS Evening News Anchor Norah O'Donnell Previews Interview With John Bolton
On Tuesday's CBS Evening News, anchor Norah O'Donnell will have her interview with President Donald Trump's former national security advisor John Bolton.
O'Donnell spoke to CBS2's Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson about the interview.
Pittsburgh Doctors Document First U.S. Coronavirus-Related GBS CaseIn the United States, the first documented coronavirus-related case was in a Pittsburgh hospital, KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.
Now Hiring: North Texas Church Creates Job Bank To Help Thousands Looking For Work During PandemicPastor John Mark Canton is encouraging everyone looking to get a new job to check out his church's site.
Will MLB Be Safe From Coronavirus? Doctors Say There Will Be RisksWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.