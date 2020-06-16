John Bolton's Controversial Memoir Stirring Up A Firestorm
CBS4's Skyler Henry reports the Justice Department is trying to stop the release of the book.
Trump asked China to help him win in 2020 -BoltonIn a withering behind-the-scenes portrayal, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton accused him of sweeping misdeeds that included explicitly seeking Chinese President..
John Bolton Book Claims Trump Said Journalists 'Should Be Executed'John Bolton, a former national security adviser for President Trump, is officially releasing his new book “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” next week, but it’s already creating..
White House trying to block John Bolton memoirThe Trump Administration is going to court to block the publication of Bolton's memoir next week. The administration claims Bolton did not complete a pre-publication review to ensure the book didn't..