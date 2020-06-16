Global  

John Bolton's Controversial Memoir Stirring Up A Firestorm
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami
John Bolton's Controversial Memoir Stirring Up A Firestorm

John Bolton's Controversial Memoir Stirring Up A Firestorm

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports the Justice Department is trying to stop the release of the book.

Trump slams ex-NSA John Bolton over memoir

Trump slams ex-NSA John Bolton over memoir Washington, June 16 (IANS) US President Donald Trump claimed that it was "highly inappropriate" for...
WorldNews - Published

John Bolton's Book 'The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,' Reviewed

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton's book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House...
NPR - Published

The Trump Administration Goes To Court To Try Stop John Bolton's Book Publication

The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to stop the publication of former national...
NPR - Published



Trump asked China to help him win in 2020 -Bolton [Video]

Trump asked China to help him win in 2020 -Bolton

In a withering behind-the-scenes portrayal, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton accused him of sweeping misdeeds that included explicitly seeking Chinese President..

Credit: Reuters Studio
John Bolton Book Claims Trump Said Journalists 'Should Be Executed' [Video]

John Bolton Book Claims Trump Said Journalists 'Should Be Executed'

John Bolton, a former national security adviser for President Trump, is officially releasing his new book “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” next week, but it’s already creating..

Credit: Geo Beats
White House trying to block John Bolton memoir [Video]

White House trying to block John Bolton memoir

The Trump Administration is going to court to block the publication of Bolton's memoir next week. The administration claims Bolton did not complete a pre-publication review to ensure the book didn't..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas