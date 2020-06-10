Trump: Bolton ‘broke the law with classified information’ in White House memoir

Donald Trump has accused John Bolton of breaking the law after his former adviser released a book detailing how the president "pleaded" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help his re-election prospects.

Mr Trump was asked about the book on Fox News, and replied: "He broke the law.

Very simple.

I mean, as much as it's going to be broken." The book accuses Mr Trump of being driven by political calculations when making national security decisions.

The White House has worked furiously to block it, asking a federal court for an emergency temporary restraining order against its release.