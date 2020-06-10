Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump: Bolton ‘broke the law with classified information’ in White House memoir
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Trump: Bolton ‘broke the law with classified information’ in White House memoir

Trump: Bolton ‘broke the law with classified information’ in White House memoir

Donald Trump has accused John Bolton of breaking the law after his former adviser released a book detailing how the president "pleaded" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help his re-election prospects.

Mr Trump was asked about the book on Fox News, and replied: "He broke the law.

Very simple.

I mean, as much as it's going to be broken." The book accuses Mr Trump of being driven by political calculations when making national security decisions.

The White House has worked furiously to block it, asking a federal court for an emergency temporary restraining order against its release.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Trump administration sues over new Bolton book, claiming it contains classified information

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton is set to publish his tell-all book about his time in...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NPRWorldNewsIndependentSeattle Times


Trump calls Bolton's memoir 'highly inappropriate' as WH readies legal action to stop publication

President Trump called it “highly inappropriate” for his former national security adviser John...
FOXNews.com - Published

Bolton plans to move forward with book despite new White House warning that it contains classified material

Former national security adviser John Bolton plans to move ahead with publication of his memoir about...
Seattle Times - Published



Tweets about this

Linnabelle

Blooms 🇬🇧🇺🇸 RT @IslandGirlPRV: "Determined to make friends with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Trump decided he wanted to give him a range of American gift… 13 minutes ago

starrshine7

Ráichéal 🌊 ✊#BlueWave #Resist #VoteThemOut #BLM RT @mkraju: Hannity doesn’t ask Trump about specific allegations in Bolton book, instead asks about the controversy around the book coming… 28 minutes ago

Kat41414

Kat ... always ... RT @oprman: Bolton revelation: another one of those mornings when I cruise over to fox news (in vain) with the certainty that this is the… 49 minutes ago

oprman

Mark Munkittrick Bolton revelation: another one of those mornings when I cruise over to fox news (in vain) with the certainty that… https://t.co/EGZKlf9Qrd 1 hour ago

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @PA: Donald Trump has accused John Bolton of breaking the law after his former adviser released a book detailing how the president “plea… 1 hour ago

ssamplern

Sandy 💙🌷💙 RT @ddale8: Trump says Bolton was "washed up" before he gave him the job. He also says he "recently" asked Bolton if Bolton made a mistake… 1 hour ago

PA

PA Media Donald Trump has accused John Bolton of breaking the law after his former adviser released a book detailing how the… https://t.co/2Smal7DNoa 2 hours ago

gregorymelody

Gregory Shelton RT @worldnewsdotcom: Trump: Bolton ‘broke the law with classified information’ in #WhiteHouse memoir #China #JohnBolton #TrumpReelection… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

John Bolton's Controversial Memoir Stirring Up A Firestorm [Video]

John Bolton's Controversial Memoir Stirring Up A Firestorm

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports the Justice Department is trying to stop the release of the book.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:58Published
Trump asked China to help him win in 2020 -Bolton [Video]

Trump asked China to help him win in 2020 -Bolton

In a withering behind-the-scenes portrayal, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton accused him of sweeping misdeeds that included explicitly seeking Chinese President..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:29Published
'No formal plans': White House Press Secretary on Trump mediating India-China Border issue [Video]

'No formal plans': White House Press Secretary on Trump mediating India-China Border issue

On being asked whether US President Donald Trump will mediate between India and China, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on June 17 said, "No formal plans on that." On June 16, at least 20..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published