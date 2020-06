Coronavirus and your mental health Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:01s - Published 48 seconds ago Coronavirus and your mental health The uncertainty of the coronavirus can cause you feelings of anxiety, fear, or stress. Psychologists want to remind people that your mental health during the pandemic is a marathon and not a sprint. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FROM A MENTAL HEALTHPERSPESCTVE THIS PANDEMIC IS AMARATHON AND NOT A SPRINT.SO IT'S IMPORTANT TO GET USEDTO THE CHANGES AFFECTING USALL.BECAUSE MANY OF THE ADUSTMENTSARE HERE FOR THE FORESEEABLEFUTURE.SO EVEN THOUGH BUSINESSES AREREOPENING...BE CAUTIOUS AND DON'T GO OUTMORE THAN NEEDED.SHUTT SAYS - THIS ISN'T THETIME TO JUMP BACK INTO OLDROUTINES."ONE OF MY MAIN THINGS I REALLYKEEP VOICING TO MY CLIENTS, MYFRIENDS IS REALLY TO CHECK INAND RECOGNIZE FOR YOURSELF WHATFEELS SAFE.PEOPLE ARE DIFFERENT, YOU AREDIFFERENT, SO REALLY TAKE ITSLOW, TAKE LOTS OF PRECAUTIONSAND JUST ALLOW A LOT OF TIME."IT'S NOT UNUSUAL TO FEELISOLATED AND ALONE AT TIMES.TAKE TIME TO TALK TO A FRIENDOR FAMILY MEMBER ABOUT YOURCONCERNS.IT'S AN RV RENAISSANCE THESEDAYS, WITH SOCIAL DISTANCING