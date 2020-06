2020 race for the White House Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:19s - Published 2 minutes ago 2020 race for the White House Democrats are worried that a string of polls showing Biden leading Trump nationally may be too good to be true. As President Trump unleashes new attacks on his opponent, democrats urge voters not to be complacent. 0

NATIONALLY AND IN BATTLEGROUNDSTATES MAY BE TOO GOOD TO BETRUE--AND THEY'RE URGING VOTERSNOT TO GET COMPLACENT.THIS-- AS PRESIDENT TRUMPUNLEASHES NEW ATTACKS ON HISOPPONENT.ABC'S INES DE LA CUETARAREPORTS.THIS MORNING..THE RACE FOR THE WHITE HOUSEHEATING UP..WITH A STRING OFRECENT POLLS SHOWING JOE BIDENLEADING PRESIDENT TRUMP,NATIONALLY.THE MOST RECENT NATIONAL POLLOUT YESTERDAY FROM THE NEWYORK TIMES/SIENA COLLEGE-- HASBIDEN UP 14 POINTS OVER DONALDTODAY BY SIX BATTLEGROUNDSTATE POLLS IN - AZ, FL, MI,NC, PA AND WI SHOWING BIDENAHEAD IN EACH OF THEM, WITH ASIX TO ELEVEN POINT LEAD AMONGREGISTERED VOTERS.THE BIDEN CAMPAIGN RELEASING ASTATEMENT TOUTING THE POLLINGTREND..SAYING IT'S EVIDENCE PRESIDENTTRUMP HAS FAILED TO LEAVE ONCOVID 19.BUT AFTER TRUMP'S COME FROMBEHIND VICTORY IN 2016..MANY DEMOCRATS FIND THE LARGEPOLLING GAPS WORRYING--WARNINGA LOT CAN CHANGE BETWEEN NOWAND NOVEMBER..OBAMA: "WE CAN'T BE COMPLACENTOR SMUG OR SENSE THAT SOMEHOWIT'S SO OBVIOUS THAT THISPRESIDENT HASN'T DONE A GOODJOB, BECAUSE LOOK, HE WON ONCE.BIDEN TWEETING "IGNORE THEPOLLS.REGISTER TO VOTE." THE TRUMPCAMPAIGN TAKING NOTICE--RELEASING A NEW ATTACK AD ANDWEBSITE- PAINTING BIDEN ASUNFIT FOR OFFICE TRUMP MAKINGTHE SAME CLAIMS AT A RALLY INARIZONA EARLIER THIS WEEK.COULD YOU IMAGINE IF SLEEPY JOEEVER BECAME PRESIDENT, HISCOUNTRY WOULD BEAND HIS CAMPAIGN EXPECTED TENSOF THOUSANDS TOATTEND HIS RALLY IN TULSA,OKLOHOMA,SATURDAY..IN THE END, FIRE OFFICIALS SAIDTHE 19-THOUSAND SEAT BOK CENTERWAS ONLY ONE-THIRD FULL, ANDTHEOVERFLOW CROWD OF 40-THOUSANDTHEY PREDICTED, NEVER SHOWEDUP.TAG: TODAY BOTH CANDIDATES AREHEADED TO BATTELGROUND STATES-BIDEN TO PENNSYLVANIA AND TRUMPTO WISCONSIN.