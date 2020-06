Kyle Kuzma Critiques Amateur Basketball Players' Tapes

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Kyle Kuzma may only be 24-years-old, but he has a ton of wisdom to share.

We asked amateur basketball players to send us their tapes for an NBA star to critique and you guys delivered.

Join Kyle as he breaks down the amateur tapes of Spyro Drenis, Armani Burroughs, Theodora Athanitis, Jordan Cruz and our very own Clay Skipper.