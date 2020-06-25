Basilisk Lizard Makes a Watery Escape

Occurred on June 14, 2020 / Wellington, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "We’re always filming Brodie since he has a social media presence.

One afternoon, we found a basilisk lizard in our back yard in Florida.

We jokingly asked Brodie to get the lizard, something he would never really do as he is the nicest dog on the planet.

To our surprise, he ran towards the lizard.

The lizard had 2 choices to avoid Brodie: run towards the group of people that were watching or walk on water.

He opted for the water."