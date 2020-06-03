In A First, Astronomers May Have Seen Light Explosion From Colliding Black Holes
Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:43s - Published
5 minutes ago
In A First, Astronomers May Have Seen Light Explosion From Colliding Black Holes
Scientists have observed a black hole collision that appears to have produced a flash of light.
Related news from verified sources
A whopping 7.5 billion light-years from Earth, two black holes, each about the size of Long Island,...
The Verge - Published
8 hours ago
Astronomers have discovered the second-most distant quasar ever found. It is the first quasar to...
Science Daily - Published
4 hours ago
Scientists think they have seen light coming out of a black hole merger for the first time. When...
WorldNews - Published
7 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources