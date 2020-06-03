Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In A First, Astronomers May Have Seen Light Explosion From Colliding Black Holes
Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:43s - Published
In A First, Astronomers May Have Seen Light Explosion From Colliding Black Holes

In A First, Astronomers May Have Seen Light Explosion From Colliding Black Holes

Scientists have observed a black hole collision that appears to have produced a flash of light.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Astronomers see first light flare from two distant black holes colliding

Astronomers see first light flare from two distant black holes colliding A whopping 7.5 billion light-years from Earth, two black holes, each about the size of Long Island,...
The Verge - Published

Monster black hole found in the early universe

Astronomers have discovered the second-most distant quasar ever found. It is the first quasar to...
Science Daily - Published

Scientists see light emerging from a black hole merger for the first ever time

Scientists see light emerging from a black hole merger for the first ever time Scientists think they have seen light coming out of a black hole merger for the first time. When...
WorldNews - Published



Tweets about this

scienceExpl2020

Science Explorer RT @NASAJPL: Astronomers may have seen an explosion of light from two colliding black holes. If confirmed, it would be the first known ligh… 6 seconds ago

dctrjack

jackson ryan astronomers report today they've *potentially* "seen" something that's usually invisible: two massive black holes c… https://t.co/Y4Ue6RGeN0 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

This Black Hole Is So Close You Can “See” It, Here’s How [Video]

This Black Hole Is So Close You Can “See” It, Here’s How

A team of astronomers discovered a black hole lying just 1,000 light-years from Earth — and its presence may hint at the existence of many more.

Credit: Seeker     Duration: 03:36Published
The Hidden Phenomenon the First Black Hole Photo Didn’t Show You [Video]

The Hidden Phenomenon the First Black Hole Photo Didn’t Show You

A team of scientists are performing calculations to further predict how we could see black holes in far more detail in the future.

Credit: Seeker     Duration: 04:06Published
Ancestors Likely Witnessed a 'Cataclysmic Explosion' From the Milky Way’s Heart  [Video]

Ancestors Likely Witnessed a 'Cataclysmic Explosion' From the Milky Way’s Heart 

Using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers have found an outburst from our galaxy's supermassive black hole once lit up the farthest reaches of the Milky Way like a "Christmas tree," an event our..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:07Published