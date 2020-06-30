Astronomers witness ‘monster star’ mysteriously disappearing into darkness

Astronomers have observed a “monster star” mysteriously disappearing into darkness in a nearby galaxy.

Located more than 70 million light-years away in the constellation of Aquarius, this star is part of the Kinman Dwarf galaxy.

Scientists are not sure why the star can no longer be seen but believe there may be two possible explanations.

The first is that the star may have become less luminous and is being partially obscured by dust, and the second, more intriguing, suggestion is that the star collapsed into a black hole without exploding as a bright supernova.