Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boston Bans Facial Recognition Software
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Boston Bans Facial Recognition Software
Boston Bans Facial Recognition Software
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Boston bans police and city use of facial recognition software

Boston has become the second-largest city in the US to bar police and other local agencies from using...
engadget - Published Also reported by •The Next Web




Tweets about this

VSprus4trump

Victoria Sprus4Trump Boston Bans Government Use of Facial Recognition Software https://t.co/LFVjWXLYMf 5 minutes ago

2601Manish

Prof. Manish Thakur RT @kuriharan: Check it. Boston bans facial recognition due to concern about racial bias https://t.co/1oqMzww90r via @VentureBeat #tech #di… 14 minutes ago

obliqueblue

JT RT @carolineha_: BREAKING: the Boston City Council just unanimously passed an ordinance that bans the governmental use of facial recognitio… 33 minutes ago

noturbine

Bill Heller RT @lois_rogers: Boston Bans Government Use of Facial Recognition Software. Didn’t that kind of software help find the Boston Marathon bom… 45 minutes ago

lois_rogers

Lois Rogers Boston Bans Government Use of Facial Recognition Software. Didn’t that kind of software help find the Boston Marat… https://t.co/Eu7y2PIO20 51 minutes ago

Liz4AB

Liz4AB Boston Bans Use Of Facial Recognition Technology. It's The 2nd-Largest City To Do So https://t.co/KlgDMZsAXz via… https://t.co/XcWkqUolZ9 53 minutes ago

gdcox1

GD Cox Boston Bans Government Use of Facial Recognition Software https://t.co/YxM7PfRMho via @BreitbartNews 55 minutes ago

Rabbittgirl

Happy Warrior Cult 45 Member ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Boston Bans Government Use of Facial Recognition Software https://t.co/HP3VBVXYiR via @BreitbartNews 59 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

“So the computer got it wrong.” Metro Detroit man suing after wrongful arrest due to facial recognition technology [Video]

“So the computer got it wrong.” Metro Detroit man suing after wrongful arrest due to facial recognition technology

Robert Williams says he was wrongly arrested based on the Detroit Police Department’s use of a controversial facial recognition software program.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 04:36Published
Tech giants will not sell facial recognition software to police departments for now [Video]

Tech giants will not sell facial recognition software to police departments for now

10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, protests

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:31Published
Sony's PS5 Reveal Lives Up To The Hype + IBM's Jason Kelley On DEI | Digital Trends Live 6.12.20 [Video]

Sony's PS5 Reveal Lives Up To The Hype + IBM's Jason Kelley On DEI | Digital Trends Live 6.12.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by IBM's Jason Kelley, discussing the company's committment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and how this can take hold across the tech industry; Gaming..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished