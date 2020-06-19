Global  

COVID-19: 1,092 new cases, five new deaths state wide
Today, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported a record number of coronavirus cases in our state.

They reported 1,092 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths.

- and today the mississippi state- department of health reported - a record number of coronavirus- cases in our state.

- they reported 1,092 new cases o- covid-19 and 5 new deaths.- the statewide total stands at - - - - 24,516 cases and 1,016 deaths.- hancock county reported 6 new - cases.

They now stand at 112- cases and 13 deaths.- - - - harrison county reported 48 new- cases, now at 562 and 7 deaths.- - - - jackson county reported 19 new- cases.

They're currently at 458- cases, and 16 deaths.

- - - - stone county has 4 new cases, - now at 48 cases and 1 death.- george county has 2 new cases,- they're at 60 cases and 3 - deaths; and pearl river county- has 4 new cases, now at 232 - - - - cases and 32 deaths.- msdh reports 17,242 people have- presumably recovered from - the virus.-



