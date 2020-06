Osama bin Laden a martyr: Pak PM Imran Khan while criticising USA

Pakistan Prime Minister caused outrage after referring to slain terrorist Osama bin Laden as a 'martyr'.

While speaking in the National Assembly, Imran Khan referred to US forces' raid in Abbottabad, and said that the al-Qaeda leader was 'martyred'.

Khan also criticised the United States of America for criticising Pakistan despite the Asian nation's 'cooperation in the war on terror'.

Watch the full video for more.