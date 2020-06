House Dems pass police reform bill as impasse deepens Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:36s - Published 7 minutes ago House Dems pass police reform bill as impasse deepens [NFA] The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed sweeping Democratic police reform bill that is opposed by President Donald Trump and Republicans, in the latest sign that congressional efforts to rein in police misconduct have hit an impasse. Colette Luke has more. 0

