'Jurgen has been absolutely fantastic'
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Sir Kenny Dalglish praises manager Jurgen Klopp for his influence on and off the pitch after Liverpool win the Premier League.

Liverpool's Predicted XI vs Everton: We predict who Jurgen Klopp will start as Liverpool return to football against local-rivals Everton.

Liverpool are closing in on their first ever Premier League title and their first top flight league...
Giggs praises Liverpool's 'fantastic' season [Video]

Giggs praises Liverpool's 'fantastic' season

Manchester United great Ryan Giggs says he is attempting to bring a touch of runaway league leaders Liverpool’s style to Wales. The United great highlighted the work being done by Pep Guardiola and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published