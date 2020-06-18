Springfield man arrested after standoff with police

Springfield this afternoon with a man in custody and no one seriously injured.

Chynna--- springfield police tell me the standoff ended around 1:30 this afternoon with the arrest of 32 year old benjamin bryant.

Police tell me they were focused on this apartment on the second floor here on first street.

As you can see there is a boarded ip window and thats where police implemented a tactical device to stun the suspect.

This all started around 9:30 this morning when springfield police responded to a suicidal man barricaded in an apartment here at 737 first street.

Police say bryant threatened a shootout with police and was unresponsive for hours.

However police say he did live stream everything on his social media.

David grice with springfield police says he is grateful the standoff ended with no one seriously hurt.

That is the best outcome for us that nobody gets seriously injured, police, citizens, and the suspect.

That we are there to maintain the safety of the area and maintain the safety of the everyone involved police used a k9 to take down bryant.

He was treated at the scene for a dog bite but he is now sitting in lane county jail.

Bryant says he has been charged with felony possession of a fire arm and menacing with a fire arm.

Chynna-- according to police bryant does not live at this complex behind me and described him as a transient.

Police lifted the evacuation for nearby neighbors and i'm working on getting their reaction for kezi nine news at 5.

