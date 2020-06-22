North Iowa cancels rest of baseball activities for the week

Boats going out and affecting speaking of coronavirus ?

"* the north iowa high school baseball team has suspended the rest of its activities for the week.

I spoke on the phone with both ?

"* superintenden t*- joe erickson ?

"* and head coach ?

"* zach meinders ?

"* who sai decision was made based off of guidance from the department of health after two players were expereincing flu?

"*like symptoms. those players are being tested for covid?

"*19.

Softball practices will