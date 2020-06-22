Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

North Iowa cancels rest of baseball activities for the week
Video Credit: KIMT - Published
North Iowa cancels rest of baseball activities for the week
North Iowa cancels rest of baseball activities for the week
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Boats going out and affecting speaking of coronavirus ?

"* the north iowa high school baseball team has suspended the rest of its activities for the week.

I spoke on the phone with both ?

"* superintenden t*- joe erickson ?

"* and head coach ?

"* zach meinders ?

"* who sai decision was made based off of guidance from the department of health after two players were expereincing flu?

"*like symptoms. those players are being tested for covid?

"*19.

Softball practices will





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Adjusting for Covid during baseball games [Video]

Adjusting for Covid during baseball games

We're one week into baseball and softball games in North Iowa.

Credit: KIMTPublished