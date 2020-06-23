Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa departs from Iran's Bandar Abbas port for TN's Tuticorin
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa departs from Iran's Bandar Abbas port for TN's Tuticorin

Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa departs from Iran's Bandar Abbas port for TN's Tuticorin

India's amphibious warship Indian Navy Ship (INS) Jalashwa, which has been deployed to bring back the stranded citizens from Iran under Operation Samudra Setu, has departed from Bandar Abbas port on June 25 with 687 Indians aboard for Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

INS Jalashwa reached the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran on June 24.

On June 11, INS Shardul had brought back 233 Indians from Iran.

Operation Samudra Setu is a part of Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded citizens overseas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu on May 08 to repatriate Indian citizens.

INS Jalashwa and Magar have already evacuated 2,874 personnel from Maldives and Sri Lanka to ports of Kochi and Tuticorin.

On June 23, INS Airavat brought back 198 Indians from Maldives.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: INS Jalashwa reaches Iran’s Bandar Abbas to repatriate Indian citizens [Video]

Watch: INS Jalashwa reaches Iran’s Bandar Abbas to repatriate Indian citizens

INS Jalashwa reached Iran under operation Samudra Setu. The Indian Navy ship reached Iran’s Bandar Abbas on Wednesday. INS Jalashwa will bring back the Indians stranded in Iran. Embarkation of the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:25Published
Op Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa reaches Iran to repatriate Indian nationals [Video]

Op Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa reaches Iran to repatriate Indian nationals

Under Operation Samudra Setu, Indian Navy Ship (INS) Jalashwa reached Bandar Abbas in Iran to bring back Indian nationals. The embarkation will start today.

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
Op Samudra Setu: INS Airavat carrying 198 Indians arrives in Thoothukudi [Video]

Op Samudra Setu: INS Airavat carrying 198 Indians arrives in Thoothukudi

Indian Navy Ship (INS) Airavat carrying 198 Indian citizens, who were stranded in Maldives, arrived in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi on June 23. All the passengers were screened and their luggage was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published