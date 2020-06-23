Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa departs from Iran's Bandar Abbas port for TN's Tuticorin

India's amphibious warship Indian Navy Ship (INS) Jalashwa, which has been deployed to bring back the stranded citizens from Iran under Operation Samudra Setu, has departed from Bandar Abbas port on June 25 with 687 Indians aboard for Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

INS Jalashwa reached the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran on June 24.

On June 11, INS Shardul had brought back 233 Indians from Iran.

Operation Samudra Setu is a part of Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded citizens overseas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu on May 08 to repatriate Indian citizens.

INS Jalashwa and Magar have already evacuated 2,874 personnel from Maldives and Sri Lanka to ports of Kochi and Tuticorin.

On June 23, INS Airavat brought back 198 Indians from Maldives.