Op Samudra Setu: INS Shardul with 233 Indians onboard cast off from Iran

INS Shardul cast off from Bandar Abbas city in Iran to repatriate 233 Indian nationals who are stuck abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ship is headed for Porbandar in Gujarat, and is expected to reach there on June 11.

The evacuation of Indian national with the help of Indian Navy is being done under Operation Samudra Setu.