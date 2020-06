Op Samudra Setu: INS Airavat carrying 198 Indians arrives in Thoothukudi

Indian Navy Ship (INS) Airavat carrying 198 Indian citizens, who were stranded in Maldives, arrived in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi on June 23.

All the passengers were screened and their luggage was disinfected, upon arrival.

The third phase of Operation 'Samudra Setu' initiative was started by the Centre and Indian Navy to bring back citizens stranded overseas amid COVID-19 pandemic.