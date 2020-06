Op Samudra Setu: Indian Navy begins operation to evacuate Indians from Iran

The Indian Navy has deployed INS Shardul to evacuate Indians from Iran on June 08 to bring them back to Gujarat.

Indian Naval Ship Shardul will evacuate Indian citizens from the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran.

Adequate arrangements have been catered onboard INS Shardul.

Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu to repatriate Indian nationals commencing May 08 this year.