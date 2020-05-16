Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Op Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa arrives in Colombo to repatriate 700 stranded Indians

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:54s - Published
Op Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa arrives in Colombo to repatriate 700 stranded Indians

Op Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa arrives in Colombo to repatriate 700 stranded Indians

INS Jalashwa has arrived in Sri Lanka's Colombo.

It will bring back stranded Indian citizens to their homeland on June 01.

The ship is expected to embark approximately 700 Indian nationals.

Earlier, INS Jalashwa had repatriated 1286 citizens from Male, Maldives.

According to High Commission of India in Colombo, it is INS Jalashwa's third voyage under Operation Samudra Setu.

Previously, it carried nearly 1400 Indians stranded in Maldives.

INS Jalashwa is an amphibious transport dock which is currently in service with the Indian Navy.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bramhprakash7

Bramh Prakash Dubey *Operation Samudra Setu* INS Jalashwa arrives in Colombo, Sri Lanka today morning to continue with the Mission of… https://t.co/X88XpCCTVx 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Madagascar thanks India for supply of essential commodities amid Covid-19 outbreak [Video]

Madagascar thanks India for supply of essential commodities amid Covid-19 outbreak

Foreign minister Tehindrazanarivelo Liva thanked the Govt. of India for supplying essential medicines to Madagascar amid Covid-19 outbreak. At a formal ceremony in capital Anatananarivo Indian..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:00Published
Operation Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa with 588 Indian nationals on board departs from Male port [Video]

Operation Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa with 588 Indian nationals on board departs from Male port

In phase-2 of Operation Samudra Setu, INS Jalashwa has departed carrying 588 Indian nationals on board. India launched Operation Samudra Setu to bring back stranded Indians from abroad via Indian Navy.

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published