Op Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa arrives in Colombo to repatriate 700 stranded Indians

INS Jalashwa has arrived in Sri Lanka's Colombo.

It will bring back stranded Indian citizens to their homeland on June 01.

The ship is expected to embark approximately 700 Indian nationals.

Earlier, INS Jalashwa had repatriated 1286 citizens from Male, Maldives.

According to High Commission of India in Colombo, it is INS Jalashwa's third voyage under Operation Samudra Setu.

Previously, it carried nearly 1400 Indians stranded in Maldives.

INS Jalashwa is an amphibious transport dock which is currently in service with the Indian Navy.