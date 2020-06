Met Commissioner: Attacks on police ‘utterly unacceptable’

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has said that attacks on police officers sent to break up illegal parties are "utterly unacceptable".

It comes after officers were pelted with objects when trying to break up a street party in Notting Hill on Thursday night.

Report by Patelr.

