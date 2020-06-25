celebrities for breonna taylor

C1 3 frankfort.

Kentuckians..

And celebrities from across the country gathered to demand state leaders... to charge the officers involved in the death of breonna taylor.

""know that breonna's life mattered.

Y'all being out here showing your support shows that her life mattered.

We're not done until they know that her life mattered."

## taylors death has gained national attention this past month... amid the movement for police reform..

She was shot and killed earlier this year..during a no- knock search warrant.

Hundreds gathered at the capitol yesterday to demand the three officers involved..

Be charged.

The family put up signs on the capitol lawn...with one for attorney general daniel cameron as well.

Celebrities like common...jada pinkett-smith and trae the truth..showed up to share their support..

As well as local leaders like attica scott and charles booker.

It even featured the family of ahmaud arbery who was gunned down in georgia..

All voicing not only their demand for justice...but to also be a voice of change.

"don't you be on the wrong side of history.

Don't you stay on the wrong side of history.

When your black momma and grandmamma and family sent you to school to do something, it was for your community, so don't let a few little cheap friendships and concessions from your 400 year-old slave master make you bow down."

Last week attorney general cameron said he wouldn't put a timetable on his investigation..

And that he will find