Total lockdown in Guwahati for 14 days from Sunday after spurt in cases | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:25s - Published
Total lockdown in Guwahati for 14 days from Sunday after spurt in cases | Oneindia News

Assam's Guwahati to observe complete lockdown for 14 days; Sonia Gandhi asks: When will Modi govt take back our territory in Ladakh; Gurugram shopping malls to reopen from next week; BJP alleges fraud in UPA regime, 'PM relief fund money diverted'; Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dares UP govt: ' I am Indira Gandhi's granddaughter' and more news #Topnews

Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Delhi's worst spike; Pak cricketers infected; Patanjali drug [Video]

Covid update: Delhi's worst spike; Pak cricketers infected; Patanjali drug

From the national capital witnessing its worst one-day increase in cases, to Patanjali's self-professed Covid drug coming under the government's scanner - here are the top ten news updates on the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:51Published
San Diego County COVID-19 cases, outbreaks increasing [Video]

San Diego County COVID-19 cases, outbreaks increasing

San Diego County's number of community coronavirus outbreaks increased by three, to a total of 10 in the past seven days, officials reported Monday.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:26Published
Chennai: Intense lockdown in Chennai from June 19th, no Sunday break | Oneindia News [Video]

Chennai: Intense lockdown in Chennai from June 19th, no Sunday break | Oneindia News

Unable to control the spiraling coronavirus figures, the Tamil Nadu government has again declared total lockdown in state capital Chennai and certain areas under it, including areas in Thiruvallur,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:40Published