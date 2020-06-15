Total lockdown in Guwahati for 14 days from Sunday after spurt in cases | Oneindia News
Assam's Guwahati to observe complete lockdown for 14 days; Sonia Gandhi asks: When will Modi govt take back our territory in Ladakh; Gurugram shopping malls to reopen from next week; BJP alleges fraud in UPA regime, 'PM relief fund money diverted'; Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dares UP govt: ' I am Indira Gandhi's granddaughter' and more news
