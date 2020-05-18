Madison City Buildings Requiring Masks to be Worn

After the recent spike in coronavirus case numbers, masks are to be worn inside Madison City Buildings.

Starting today-- the city of madison will require all employees and visitors to wear face masks in city facilities.

The city says the move is in response to the recent spike in cases.

Meanwhile, madison county has 34 coronavirus patients in the hospital- more than it's seen since the pandemic began back in march.

This morning, c-e-o david spillers says he believes there's very little downside to requesting everyone to wear a face covering in public but he does understand it would be hard to enforce.

Vo in lawmakers in our area told waay31 they don't plan to put a mandatory face covering ordinance in place.

But like we just mentioned, the city of madison will now require everyone to wear masks inside city buildings.

Spillers said a face covering rule might be more effective on a statewide level now that positive cases are on the rise.

He said people need to continue to separate, sanitize and wear a face covering.

Spillers, "are we willing to do what it takes to keep this from spreading or are we just going to let it run rampant.

If we let it run rampant for too long i can't promise people there is going to be a hospital bed, we are going to have one or if they need a nurse there is going to be one available."

According to spillers, 87 patients are hospitalized in the huntsville hospital system across north alabama.

He also told us the hospital is receiving the amount of remdesivir, it needs from the state to treat some of it's patients.

