Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will Ferrell startles Rachel McAdams with ghost joke
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Will Ferrell startles Rachel McAdams with ghost joke

Will Ferrell startles Rachel McAdams with ghost joke

Will Ferrell has told an anecdote about playing a spooky prank on his co-star Rachel McAdams on the set of their most recent film.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Rachel McAdams tries to break Will Ferrell [Video]

Rachel McAdams tries to break Will Ferrell

Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell are two singers from Iceland who are competiting in Eurovision and she admits "You can't break that man!" Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 01:34Published
Rachel McAdams on 'fun and campy' Eurovision movie [Video]

Rachel McAdams on 'fun and campy' Eurovision movie

The actress stars with Will Ferrell in a comedy about two small-town singers competing in the song contest.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:15Published
EUROVISION SONG CONTEST The Story Of Fire Saga Movie - Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams [Video]

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST The Story Of Fire Saga Movie - Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST The Story Of Fire Saga Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit (played by Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:06Published