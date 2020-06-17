Global  

Rains continue troubling Patna residents even as over 90 killed by thunderstorm, lightning in Bihar
Severe waterlogging following heavy rain in parts of Patna impacted daily life of the residents.

Traffic snarled due to the waterlogging on roads.

Water also entered several homes and created trouble for the people.

More than 90 people have lost their lives while several were injured in thunderstorm and lightening that struck several parts of the state.

There are reports of animal casualties and property damage has also been recorded.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

