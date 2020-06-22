Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Godzilla dust cloud' expected in the southeast
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:50s - Published
'Godzilla dust cloud' expected in the southeast

'Godzilla dust cloud' expected in the southeast

Several states could see a massive dust cloud this weekend.

It started in the Sahara desert and has made its way across the globe.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Massive Saharan Dust Cloud to Move Across Southeast U.S. This Week

A giant plume of Saharan dust on a 5,000-mile journey is expected to drift across the southeastern...
Seattle Times - Published

Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, other southeast cities set to enjoy vivid sunsets from Saharan dust

Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, other southeast cities set to enjoy vivid sunsets from Saharan dust A large area of dust has traveled from the Sahara Desert across the Atlantic, and is now poised to...
WorldNews - Published



Tweets about this

FlaglerFlo

Flagler Flo Beach looks a bit different today. This dust is expected to stretch from Florida to the Gulf Coast to as far west a… https://t.co/eYhDr5lTKM 6 minutes ago

rondowey

Ron Dowey Expect beautiful sunsets starting Sunday evening from the dust cloud. This also hinders tropical cyclonic developme… https://t.co/XVF1ZWXThO 42 minutes ago

BucksYoungDems

Bucks County Young Democrats not now godzilla dust cloud https://t.co/bfm7VYMSSz 1 hour ago

syracusedotcom

syracuse.com Sahara dust storm blankets southeastern US; ‘Godzilla dust cloud’ expected to travel northeast this weekend https://t.co/ZNY2iBd3z4 2 hours ago

renplayw

renplay RT @PennLive: ‘Godzilla dust cloud’ from Sahara expected to move into northeast this weekend https://t.co/DOwAHKtwu3 2 hours ago

codebluebbq

Tracy 🧼Amadon 🥂🌏🐝🗿 RT @fox35orlando: 'GODZILLA' DUST CLOUD! A massive cloud of Saharan dust is moving through Central Florida and is expected to bring us some… 3 hours ago

PennLive

PennLive.com ‘Godzilla dust cloud’ from Sahara expected to move into northeast this weekend https://t.co/DOwAHKtwu3 3 hours ago

PatriotNews

The Patriot-News ‘Godzilla dust cloud’ from Sahara expected to move into northeast this weekend https://t.co/IXZcjz7Pxf 4 hours ago